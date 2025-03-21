BonV Aero Expands to US with UAV Tech via I2A Launchpad

BonV Aero, an Indian tech startup specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has entered the US market through the I2A (India to America) Launchpad programme. Established in 2021 by a team led by CEO Satyabrata Satapathy and co-CEO Gaurav Acha, the company has already demonstrated its capabilities by supplying UAVs to the Indian Army for operations in the challenging Himalayan terrain. The drones, powered by batteries, can carry 30 kilograms at altitudes of 19,000 feet, with plans to scale up to 58 kilograms at 18,000 feet and eventually transport 500 kilograms over 300 kilometers.

The I2A Launchpad, initiated by FedTech and IndusBridge Ventures in January 2025, aims to connect Indian startups with the US defense sector. BonV Aero is leveraging this platform to refine its technology and gain access to US defense and technology experts. The company is particularly focused on obtaining Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications, which ensure cybersecurity and supply chain compliance for commercial and defense applications. No Indian UAV firm has secured these certifications yet, and BonV Aero views this as an opportunity to meet growing demands in both the US and Indian markets.

CEO Satapathy emphasized the company’s ambition to lead in the emerging transport-class UAV sector, noting the drones’ potential for military and commercial use. BonV Aero’s drone swarm technology, capable of autonomously delivering supplies in hostile zones without pilots or ground control, could be a game-changer in defense logistics. Government Affairs Manager Baibhav Patel highlighted how the collaboration between India and the US in reducing reliance on specific nations further supports BonV Aero’s expansion, positioning the company as a significant player in the global UAV market.