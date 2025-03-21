Drinks that can help to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes is a condition wherein one has high blood sugar levels. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes affects 830 million people across the world which is nearly 14% of adults aged 18 years and above. This is a chronic condition wherein the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body cannot use the insulin effectively.

Here are some drinks that can help you control high blood sugar levels.

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants, especially catechins, which can help improve insulin sensitivity. Studies suggest that regular consumption of green tea may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and improve blood sugar control.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar may help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels after meals. A small amount of apple cider vinegar diluted in water can slow the absorption of sugar from foods, thereby, helping stabilise blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon is known to improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Drinking cinnamon tea or adding cinnamon to your regular tea can help regulate blood sugar by increasing the cells’ ability to absorb glucose.

Herbal Tea

Herbal teas such as chamomile or ginger tea have anti-inflammatory properties that help to lower blood sugar levels. Chamomile, in particular, can help reduce blood sugar spikes, while ginger has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice has been shown to have a positive effect on blood sugar control. Some studies suggest that consuming aloe vera can help reduce fasting blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Pomegranate Juice

Unsweetened pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants, especially polyphenols, which can help reduce blood sugar spikes. Drinking unsweetened pomegranate juice in moderation can help lower blood sugar levels and improve heart health.

Lemon Water

Lemon water is a refreshing low-calorie drink that contains vitamin C and antioxidants. The acidity of lemon can help slow down the release of glucose into the bloodstream, thereby, reducing blood sugar spikes after meals.