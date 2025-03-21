Easy  hack to avoid drinking

Alcohol damages your health and is poisonous. Alcohol is toxic and can stay in your body for up to a week. It slows down metabolism, disrupts gut health, and affects your energy levels.”

We frequently choose sweet mocktails that are more detrimental than beneficial in an attempt to avoid consuming alcohol at social events. Experts suggest to drink a glass of water mixed with a few bitters and a slice of orange.

It looks like a drink, keeps your gut happy, and helps you stay in control without awkward explanations. Try it out and prioritise your health.