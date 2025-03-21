Home remedies to  make your teeth beautiful and shiny

Salt and mustard oil

If you want to make your teeth white and shiny, then you should use salt and mustard oil. For this, you have to add a pinch of salt in mustard oil. Now massage your teeth well with it. Its regular use can remove the yellowness from your teeth.

Baking Soda and Lemon Juice

You can also use baking soda and lemon juice to whiten your teeth. For this, you have to mix lemon juice in baking soda. By massaging with it regularly, the yellowness accumulated on your teeth can be removed.

Use of neem toothbrush

If you want to take care of your teeth as well as gums, then you should use neem toothpicks. By rubbing your teeth with neem toothpicks, your teeth can become white and beautiful again.

Charcoal Powder

If you want to protect your teeth from cavities and insects, then you should use charcoal powder. Its use helps in avoiding cavity-causing bacteria in your teeth. Not only this, its use also keeps your gums healthy.