J&K Govt to Fill 7,000+ Vacancies by 2025, Drops Interviews for Faster Hiring

The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to fill 7,253 gazetted and non-gazetted vacancies by the end of this year. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the assembly that over the past two years, 11,526 posts have already been filled. As of January 31, there were 32,474 vacancies across 38 departments, including 2,503 gazetted posts, 19,214 non-gazetted posts, and 10,757 Class-IV positions. The J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) completed 9,351 selections from 13,466 non-gazetted referrals, while the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) appointed 2,175 candidates from 2,390 gazetted referrals.

To expedite recruitment, the government has removed interviews for posts up to pay Level 5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) through an order issued in May 2020. Interviews for Level 6 roles like junior engineers and naib tehsildars were also scrapped in February 2025. Departments are reviewing additional Level 6 posts for similar treatment. The JKSSB’s new rules, introduced in November 2022, allow online computer-based tests and a streamlined exam system for multiple roles, making the recruitment process faster and more efficient.

Key recruitments underway include 150 junior engineer (Civil) positions, 150 gazetted posts in higher education, and 716 posts in health and medical education. Of the 840 vacancies referred in the health sector, 476 have been filled, and 364 are in the final selection stage. A high-level committee, led by the chief secretary, is overseeing the regularisation of casual and seasonal workers. Additionally, the government extended the deadline for recruitment rule notifications by six months from November 2024, expanding JKSSB’s role to cover non-gazetted recruitment in public sector entities, further streamlining the hiring process.