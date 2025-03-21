Know Side Effects of Excess Intake of Protein

Protein is a vital macronutrient essential for numerous bodily functions, including muscle maintenance, immune support, and tissue repair. Despite its importance, many individuals may not consume adequate amounts, leading to various health issues.

Weight Gain: Consuming an excess of protein can lead to weight gain, as it is usually stored as fat. According to a study published in the Clinical Nutrition Journal, higher total protein intake among a group of Mediterranean people was significantly associated with a greater risk of weight gain when protein replaced carbohydrates.

Constipation: A high-protein diet doesn’t itself cause constipation. However, if you’re not having a sufficient amount of fibre along with it, you’re likely to feel constipated. A study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed that a lack of fibre in children’s diets increased their risk of constipation.

Also Read: Know Ayurvedic food items that increase sexual power

Kidney : Another side effect of excessive protein consumption is that it can lead to kidney damage. A study by the NIH states that high dietary protein intake can cause intraglomerular hypertension, which may result in kidney hyperfiltration. Those who already have pre-existing kidney issues should be even more mindful of their protein consumption.

Heart Disease: An NIH study of 42,237 Swedish women, 30 to 49 years of age, showed that a high-protein diet was associated with a higher risk of death from cardiovascular causes. Consuming excess of it can lead to heart-related problems and even heart failure.