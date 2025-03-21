Saurabh Bhardwaj named Delhi AAP President, Sisodia to lead Punjab unit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Saurabh Bhardwaj, former Delhi Minister and MLA, as the new president of its Delhi unit, replacing Gopal Rai. Bhardwaj will now lead the party’s efforts to counter the BJP-led government in the capital. Following his appointment, he emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s organization, saying elections will come and go, but the focus will remain on expanding AAP’s reach. Meanwhile, Gopal Rai has been designated as the state convenor for Gujarat, and Pankaj Gupta has been assigned the same role in Goa.

In another key move, AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been appointed as the in-charge of the party’s Punjab unit. Sisodia expressed his commitment to further the state’s development under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also assured that every AAP worker in Punjab would feel valued and proud. Sisodia highlighted the respect that both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have garnered in the state and expressed confidence in continuing the party’s development initiatives.

The changes come in the wake of AAP’s defeat in the recent Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, where the BJP won a decisive victory, securing 48 out of 70 seats and ending AAP’s dominance in the capital. The party’s Political Affairs Committee also made several other appointments, including Sandeep Pathak as the in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Mehraj Malik as the state convenor for Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leaders, including Delhi LoP Atishi, congratulated Bhardwaj and other appointees, expressing hope for renewed momentum in their respective regions.