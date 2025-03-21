UAE Lottery: Expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: A long-term UAE resident has become the second to win Dh1 million in the UAE Lottery. Beauregard Lim from Manila, Philippines won the fortune.

Beauregard has become the second million-dirham winner since the launch of The UAE Lottery in November 2024. In January, 41-year-old Indian electrician Peer Muhammad Azam became the first winner of Dh1 million after buying 20 tickets with his friends.

‘I was feeling down because of financial worries, and I got in touch with my family for help, but deep inside, I knew I had to find my way. That night, I dreamt of my mother smiling at me. Later, when I checked my phone, I saw a notification: ‘CONGRATULATIONS’. I couldn’t believe it. My wife and I double-checked, and the numbers were all there. It was real!,’ Beauregard said.

The UAE Lottery grand prize of Dh100 million has remained elusive so far. Currently, the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in over 8 million. The draw for the UAE Lottery happens every fortnight. The next draw will be held on March 22, 2025.