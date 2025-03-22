BMW hikes price of its models in India

New Delhi: BMW Group India announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its BMW and MINI car range. The revised prices will come into effect from April 1, 2025. However, the company has not specified which models will see the highest price increase.

The latest price adjustment by BMW India is driven by rising input costs, which have been increasing due to higher material expenses. The adjustment will affect both luxury sedans and SUVs in BMW’s lineup, including the company’s locally produced models.

Also Read: HMD launches Barbie Phone in India: Price, Specifications

Automakers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), generally revise car prices twice a year. Earlier several brands have also announced price hikes citing similar reasons. The increase in material costs has put pressure on manufacturers, leading to adjustments in vehicle prices.

BMW Group India, a fully owned subsidiary of the BMW Group, is headquartered in Gurugram, NCR. The company has invested over Rs 520 crore in its Indian operations, which include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training center in Gurugram, and an extensive dealer network across major cities.