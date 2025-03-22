Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation adds 17.89 lakh net members in January

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 17 lakh 89 thousand members in January this year. This represents an increase of 11.48 percent in net members compared to December 2024. Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 11.67 per cent in net payroll additions compared to January 2024. Data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment revealed this.

EPFO enrolled around 8.23 lakh new subscribers in January 2025. The new subscribers’ addition shows year on year growth of 1.87 % from the previous year in January 2024. 4.70 lakh new subscribers added in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.07% of the total new subscribers added in January 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month shows a growth of 3.07% from the previous year in January 2024.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for January 2025 is approximately 7.27 lakh reflecting an increase of 6.19% compared to the previous month of December 2024 and a growth of 8.15% from the previous year in January 2024

Approximately 15.03 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. This figure depicts a significant year-over-year growth of 23.55% compared to January 2024. Gender-wise analysis of payroll data unveils that out of the total new subscribers added during the month, around 2.17 lakhs are new female subscribers. This figure exhibits significant year-over-year growth of 6.01% compared to January 2024. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.44 lakh reflecting an increase of 13.48% compared to the previous month of December 2024. It also depicts a significant year over year growth of 13.58% compared to January 2024.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.