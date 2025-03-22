Follow this diet to reduce obesity

Obesity has become a common problem across the globe. Obesity not only affects the body structure, but also cause diseases like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, thyroid, and joint pain. As per experts, obesity can be easily controlled by adopting the right diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Balanced diet: To lose weight, it is most important that your diet is balanced. This means that you include protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals in your diet and avoid unhealthy foods. Take protein from eggs, pulses, milk, cheese, soy, nuts, chicken, etc. It speeds up metabolism and does not let you feel hungry for a long time. Green vegetables, fruits, oats, and whole grains help in detoxifying the body and keep the stomach full for a long time. The body also needs good fats to lose weight. For this, consume nuts, seeds (linseed, chia), avocado, and olive oil.

Avoid processed and junk food: Fast food, canned, and processed food available in the market contain high amounts of trans fat, salt, and sugar, which increase weight as well as slow down metabolism. It is very important to avoid biscuits, bread, noodles, chips, French fries, and cold drinks.

Reduce sugar and white flour intake: Foods made with high sugar and refined flour, like pastries, sweets, white bread, parathas, noodles, and bakery products, lead to rapid weight gain. Use jaggery, honey, and multigrain flour instead.

Drink more water: Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water throughout the day to detox the body and speed up the fat-burning process. Drinking warm water and detox water, lemonade, ajwain water, and fennel water speeds up metabolism and reduces belly fat.

Take small meals: Instead of eating heavy meals twice a day, take 4-5 small meals. This keeps the blood sugar level in the body under control and speeds up metabolism. Never skip breakfast, as it gives energy for the whole day and helps in losing weight.

Exercise regularly: Along with diet, exercise is also important for weight loss. Yoga, brisk walking, running, swimming, cycling, and strength training burn extra calories in the body and reduce weight quickly.

Take care of sleep: Not getting enough sleep can cause hormonal imbalance, which increases appetite and leads to rapid weight gain. Make sure to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every day.

Avoid crash dieting: Avoid crash dieting or suddenly eating very little, as this can weaken the body. Adopt a healthy diet.