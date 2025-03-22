HMD launches Barbie Phone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HMD Barbie Phone has been launched in India. The feature phone was unveiled in select global markets in August 2024.

HMD Barbie Phone price in India is set at Rs. 7,999. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via the HMD India website. It comes in a single Power Pink colourway. The phone is shipped in a jewellery box-styled case, which includes a pink USB Type-C cable, two extra Barbie-themed back covers, gem stickers, beaded lanyards and other charms.

The HMD Barbie Phone is equipped with a 2.8-inch QVGA inner screen and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display that also acts as a mirror. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card.

HMD’s Barbie-themed flip phone runs on S30+? OS with Barbie-themed UI on top. It includes Barbie-themed easter eggs and a beach-themed Malibu Snake game. The keypad has a Barbie pink shade and has hidden palm trees, hearts, and flamingo motifs that light up in the dark. When powered on, users are greeted with a “Hi Barbie” tone.

The HMD Barbie Phone packs a 1,450mAh removable battery which comes in a pink colour option. It supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash.