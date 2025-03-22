HP launches new laptops in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HP EliteBook Ultra, EliteBook Flip, EliteBook X, and other AI PCs were launched in India. Labelled as AI PCs, the new HP laptops come with a Microsoft Copilot key. Meanwhile, HP claims its Wolf Security suite provides safeguard against cyberthreats and protects sensitive data.

HP EliteBook X G1a 14-inch price in India starts at Rs. 2,21,723 and is offered in a Glacier silver colourway. HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch costs Rs. 2,23,456 and is available in Atmosphere blue and Glacier silver colour options. Meanwhile, the HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch, priced at Rs. 2,58,989, is available in Atmosphere blue and Glacier silver colour options. The company’s HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch has a starting price of Rs. 2,67,223. It can be purchased in a single Atmosphere blue colour. HP says all models are available for purchase on HP Online stores.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India climb to over 3-month high

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i is the company’s top-of-the-line AI business notebook. It sports a 120 Hz 3K OLED display along with a haptic trackpad. The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 (Series 2) processors with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance for delivering AI experiences. It is said to have enhanced video conferencing capabilities, courtesy of a 9-megapixel camera, dual microphones, and AI-powered Poly Camera Pro.

The HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook and the EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook AI PCs are also powered by the same Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance. The EliteBook X Flip can transition between laptop, tablet, and tent modes, depending on the use case. It also comes with note-taking capabilities, taking advantage of the HP Rechargeable Active Pen. Meanwhile, the HP Sure Sense AI is said to improve the workflow efficiency while optimising the battery life on the laptops. For secure logins, it also gets a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power key. Additionally, the company claims its HP Endpoint Security Controller provides protection against cyberthreats.

The HP EliteBook X G1a 14-inch is the most affordable model in the company’s new lineup of AI PCs for businesses. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 Pro and 9 Pro processors, delivering 55 TOPS of NPU performance. To handle the AI processing, the chipset is complemented by 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 8000 Mbps. It also gets HP Smart Sense paired with 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP) and dual turbo high-density fans to maintain thermal efficiency. Meanwhile, the Poly Camera Pro suite with features like Background Adjustments and Auto Framing aid in video conferencing.