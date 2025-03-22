India’s GDP Surges to $4.3 Trillion in 10 Years, Fastest Growth Among Major Economies

India has achieved a significant economic milestone by doubling its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025, marking a 105% growth. This makes India the fastest-growing major economy globally. The remarkable expansion is credited to decisive leadership, bold economic reforms, and policies that fostered a favorable business environment. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya highlighted this achievement on social media, emphasizing the transformative impact of the country’s growth trajectory.

The rapid economic progress has been supported by key reforms like the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and the Make in India initiative. These measures have simplified business operations, attracted substantial foreign investments, and stimulated domestic industrial growth. Additionally, government-led programs such as Digital India and financial inclusion initiatives have further strengthened the economy by promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Infrastructure development has also played a critical role in sustaining long-term economic resilience.

Over the past decade, India’s consistent growth has placed it ahead of other major economies, contributing to poverty reduction and the expansion of the middle class. Sectors like technology, manufacturing, services, and renewable energy have experienced significant growth, further solidifying the country’s position as a global economic force. Looking ahead, India aims to reach a $5 trillion economy, reflecting its commitment to maintaining robust economic progress and achieving global leadership.