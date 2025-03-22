Massive Fire Erupts in Navi Mumbai’s MIDC; 12 Fire Engines Deployed

A massive fire erupted in Navi Mumbai’s MIDC Shiravane area late on Friday night, prompting the deployment of 12 fire engines to control the blaze. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to bring the situation under control. Fire officer SL Patil confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire was reported around 11 PM, and the fire brigade responded promptly. Patil assured that efforts are ongoing to extinguish the flames as quickly as possible. Further updates on the incident are awaited.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a fire broke out at an industrial site near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai’s Andheri area. Additionally, another fire engulfed multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Authorities have since brought the situation under control and are continuing efforts to ensure safety.