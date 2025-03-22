Men have better sex with emotionally unstable women, says study

A research study has shown that emotionally unstable women make better sexual partners. The study, published in the Journal of Sex Research, also found that men had better sex with partners who had similar traits specifically being easily stimulated.

Human behaviours which are categorised under emotionally unstable are characterised by universal instability of interpersonal relationships, self-image and mood as well as impulsive behaviour. And the study suggests that men have better sex with women who fall under these criterions.

Men whose partners had less emotional stability reported better sexual function. ‘In men who are easily aroused by erotic fantasies or visual stimuli, having a partner who responds in a similar way may facilitate sexual function,’ the researchers said in the study.

The researchers said that lower agreeableness of a sexual partner was predictive of better sexual function in women. A person with a high level of agreeableness is usually warm, friendly, and tactful. They generally hold an optimistic view of human nature and get along with everyone really well. According to the study, women could overlook lack of these qualities in a sexual partner.