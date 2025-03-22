Nagpur Violence: Arrests Rise to 105 as 14 More Detained, 3 New FIRs Filed

Fourteen more people, including 10 juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the recent violence in Nagpur, bringing the total number of arrests to 105. The police have also registered three additional FIRs related to the incident. The unrest broke out on March 17 after rumors spread that a “chadar” with religious inscriptions was burned during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal confirmed the arrests and said that further investigations are ongoing. He stated that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and a decision regarding the relaxation of the curfew in some areas will be taken after a high-level review meeting. Law enforcement officials are maintaining a heavy presence to prevent any further escalation.

The violence resulted in injuries to 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police. Among those charged with sedition is Fahim Khan, a key accused in the case. In response to the disturbances, police have intensified their efforts to restore peace and ensure public safety across the city.