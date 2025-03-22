Natural ways to treat borderline personality disorder

Borderline personality disorder is a mental disorder in which your mood changes suddenly. Borderline personality disorder affects your behaviour and relationships.

A person with BPD feels fear; mentally, that person remains under stress, and gets cut off from people. The treatment of this problem can only be told by a psychiatrist, but there are some natural ways with the help of which you can avoid this disease, or if you get the disease, then with the help of these measures, you can get out of the disease quickly.

1. To avoid BPD disorder, get enough sleep

Sleep is very important for people suffering from BPD. This is a natural remedy by which you can cure your disease. If you get enough sleep, you can also avoid the danger of this disease. You should get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every day.

Also Read: Drinks that can help to control blood sugar levels

2. Exercise to avoid BPD disorder

Exercise is necessary to avoid any disease. Exercising keeps the mood good and prevents many diseases. As far as borderline personality disorder is concerned, you should exercise daily after getting this disease and avoid it. Exercising daily reduces depression, and your body works properly, which also affects your mental health.

3. Consume vitamins to avoid BPD disorder

You need vitamin C and vitamin D to avoid borderline personality disorder. You should take vitamin C and folic acid. Vitamin C and folic acid are not a direct treatment for BPD disorder, but they are considered two essential vitamins for your mental health. You should add nutrients to your diet so that you can avoid the problem of BPD disorder. Add green vegetables to your diet, which contain a good amount of folic acid. Apart from this, consume citrus fruits like oranges, which contain a good amount of vitamin C.

4. Treatment of BPD disorder is CBT therapy (cognitive behavioral therapy)

CBT therapy can help you to avoid borderline personality disorder. In this therapy, the doctor collects information about your behavior, based on which you are prescribed the right treatment.

5. Take Omega 3 to avoid BPD disorder

People who have a deficiency of omega-3 in their body can also have depression problems. You can take omega-3 supplements on the advice of a doctor. Omega-3 is found in natural form in salmon fish, nuts, and plant oil. Apart from omega 3, you should also consume magnesium. Eating magnesium-rich food improves mood and reduces symptoms of depression. You can also consume multivitamins on the advice of a doctor.