Uric acid increases rapidly in women due to  these  reasons

Periods and poor hormonal health: Sex hormones play an important role in keeping uric acid balanced. It has been found that uric acid levels increase in premenopausal women around or during periods. This is due to poor hormonal health. In such a situation, if this problem persists, consult a doctor.

Due to poor digestion: Metabolism affects the levels of uric acid in your body. The problem of uric acid begins when the body is inefficient in digesting proteins, especially purines. Metabolic syndrome can be caused by many chronic diseases, including diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and chronic kidney disease.

Due to fasting: Women often observe a lot of fasts or do pooja. This affects the metabolism and increases the problems related to digestive enzymes. This reduces the digestive enzymes needed to digest protein and this causes the problem of uric acid.

Due to menopause: Serum uric acid levels increase in menopausal women. This is due to hormonal imbalance caused by a lack of estrogen, which increases the uric acid level in the body. So, women should not ignore all such problems and consult a doctor.