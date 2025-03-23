Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected village receives electricity for first time

A remote village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Timenar, has received electricity for the first time in over seven decades, marking a major milestone in the region’s development. This village, previously plagued by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), saw 53 households connected to the power grid under the Chief Minister’s Manjra-Tola Electrification Scheme. Residents, who had long endured darkness and a lack of basic amenities, expressed their joy at the newfound access to electricity, which has brought a sense of safety and improved quality of life. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the electrification a symbol of the region’s transition from Maoist terror to progress and prosperity.

The arrival of electricity has ended years of fear for the villagers, who often faced threats from wild animals in the dark. Parents are particularly pleased that their children can now study comfortably at night. Alongside electrification, the government has pledged to enhance infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, and educational facilities. CM Sai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing development to the most remote and Maoist-affected areas, celebrating the achievement as a victory of governance over fear.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the central government’s aggressive stance against Naxalism, asserting a zero-tolerance policy toward militants who refuse to surrender. He reiterated the government’s goal to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026. So far this year, 113 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh, with 97 of those deaths occurring in the Bastar division. The electrification of Timenar is seen as a crucial step in reclaiming the region from extremist influence and steering it toward sustainable development.