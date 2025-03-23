Honor launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched its latest tablet Pad X9a in Malaysia. The company has yet to announce the price of the Honor Pad X9. It will be available in a single Gray colourway. Honor says the Pad X9a will be sold in an 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The new Honor Pad X9a features an 11.5-inch 2.5K (1,504×2,508 pixels) LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Like many other Android devices, Honor lets users utilise 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

The Honor Pad X9a is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, with autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture. Selfies and video chats are handled by a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, with an f/2.2 aperture.

Also Read: Know how to merge two or more PF accounts online

You get up 128GB of storage on the Honor Pad X9a. The tablet offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and it works with the company’s wireless keyboards and stylus. The tablet runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Honor has equipped the Pad X9a with a quad speaker setup. It has an 8,300mAh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 35W. The company claims that the tablet offers up to 70 days of battery life in standby mode.