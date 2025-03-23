Know health benefits of eating steamed food

Nutrient Retention:

Vitamins and Minerals: Steaming helps retain essential vitamins and minerals that can be lost through other cooking methods like boiling or frying. Water-soluble vitamins such as Vitamin C and B vitamins are particularly preserved.

Antioxidants: Steamed vegetables often maintain higher levels of antioxidants compared to those that are boiled.

Reduced Fat Content:

No Need for Oil: Steaming doesn’t require the use of cooking oils or fats, making the food lower in calories and healthier for the heart.

Less Saturated Fat: By avoiding added fats, steamed food helps in reducing the intake of unhealthy saturated fats.

Enhanced Digestion:

Gentler Cooking: Steaming breaks down food fibers gently, making it easier to digest compared to fried or heavily cooked food.

Preserved Enzymes: Certain enzymes beneficial for digestion are preserved better in steamed food.

Lower Cholesterol Levels:

No Cholesterol Addition: Since steaming doesn’t require fats or oils, it helps in managing cholesterol levels better.