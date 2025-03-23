Know how to merge two or more PF accounts online

New Delhi: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed retirement savings scheme. EPF offers employees tax benefits and secured returns. All employees are eligible for this scheme and any organisation with over 20 employees needs to extend the benefits of EPF to its employees. While people change their jobs for better pay, they at times end up having a new Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) account with a different Universal Account Number (UAN)

The fund of the old PF account is not transferred automatically and you will have to do it on your own. This is important as combining all accounts makes sure that you will not face any losses.

Here we are going to tell you a step-by-step guide to merge two or more EPF accounts online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO.

Step 2: Sign in with your username and password.

Step 3: Select ‘One Member-One EPF Account’ under the section titled ‘Online Services’.

Step 4: Provide all the details like phone number, UAN number, etc.

Step 5: Click on ‘Generate OTP’. Complete the verification by entering the OTP.

Step 6: A new window will pop up. In this window, provide details of the PF accounts you want to merge.

Step 7: Agree to the declaration and click Submit.

After the successful submission, your present employer will be required to approve the merger request. Once approved, EPFO will process and merger your accounts. You can check the status bank on the portal after few days.

Merge two or more EPF accounts online through email:

One can also merge multiple PF accounts by sending an email. Here’s what you need to do.

Send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in mentioning details of the EPF accounts you want to merge. This means you need to mention your current and previous UAN. Once your request is verified, the EPFO will deactivate any older UANs. After this process is completed, you will need to submit a claim to transfer funds from the previous to the current UAN.