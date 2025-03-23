Market capitalisation of 9 of top-10 most -valued firms gain by Rs 3 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization(m-cap) of 9 out of the top 10 most-valued companies surged by Rs 3,06,243.74 crore last week. During the same period, the BSE Sensex jumped 3,076.6 points (4.16%), while the NSE Nifty climbed 953.2 points (4.25%).

ICICI Bank recorded the highest market cap increase among the top firms, adding Rs64,426.27 crore to reach Rs 9,47,628.46 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation rose by Rs 53,286.17 crore to Rs 9,84,354.44 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap grew by Rs 49,105.12 crore, reaching Rs 13,54,275.11 crore. Reliance Industries gained Rs 39,311.54 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 17,27,339.74 crore, while Bajaj Finance added Rs 30,953.71 crore, reaching Rs 5,52,846.18 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an increase of Rs 24,259.28 crore, bringing its market value to Rs 12,95,058.25 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation climbed Rs 22,534.67 crore to Rs 6,72,023.89 crore, and Hindustan Unilever added Rs 16,823.08 crore, reaching Rs 5,28,058.89 crore. Infosys’ market cap rose by Rs 5,543.9 crore, totaling Rs 6,61,364.38 crore.

However, ITC was the only company among the top 10 to see a decline, with its market cap dropping Rs 7,570.64 crore to Rs 5,07,796.04 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable Indian company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.