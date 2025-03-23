Union government removes 20% export duty on onions

New Delhi: The Union government withdrew 20 per cent duty on the export of onions. The decision will come into effect on April 1, 2025. The Indian government imposed 20% duty on onion export in September 2024.

To ensure domestic availability, the government had taken measures to check export by means of duty, minimum export price (MEP) and even to the extent of export prohibition for almost five months, from December 8, 2023 till May 3, 2024. The export duty of 20 per cent, which now stands removed, has been in place since September 13, 2024.

The government said that the total onion export during 2023-24 was 17.17 lakh tonne and in 2024-25 (till March 18), it was 11.65 lakh tonne. Monthly onion export quantity had picked up from 0.72 lakh tonne in September, 2024 to 1.85 lakh tonne in January, 2025.

As per the estimates of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, rabi production this year at 227 lakh metric tonnes is over 18 per cent higher than 192 lakh tonne last year. The rabi onion, which accounted for 70-75 per cent of India’s total onion production, is crucial for overall availability and stability in prices till the arrival of kharif crop from October/November onward.