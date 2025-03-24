Chaitra Navratri: Devi mantras to recite

1. Maa durga dhyan mantra

Om jataa jut samaayuktamardhendu krit lakshnam

Lochanyatra sanyuktam padmendu sadya shan naam

Meaning – I bow down to the supreme power and urge you to help me concentrate on my goals and help me to achieve them.

Benefits of chanting the maa durga dhyan mantra

The maa Durga Dhyan mantra should be chanted before any other mantra as it begins the rituals.

This mantra will open up the soul and awaken our consciousness.

A very important mantra, when it is chanted, it helps the person to focus and maintain concentration.

2. Durga mantra

Sarva Mangala Mangalye Sive Sarvartha Sadhike

Saranye Trayambike Gauri Narayani Namostute

Meaning – I bow down to the Goddess Narayani, who makes everything auspicious as she is the most auspicious one and also fulfills all the desires of those who come for the shelter to the Three-eyed Gauri.

Benefits of chanting the durga mantra

The durga mantra is considered the most powerful mantra that is dedicated to maa durga.

Through the chanting of this mantra, the performer hails the powers of maa durga and receives all the strength and power that need to overcome an obstacles.

Chanting this mantra will bring wisdom to the performer, opening up the mind and make space for new ideas.

Also Read: Astrological predictions for today, March 24

3. Devi stuti mantra

Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, shanti rupena sangsthita

Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, shakti rupena sangsthita

Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, matri rupena sangsthita

Yaa devi sarva bhuteshu, buddhi rupena sangsthita

Namastasyai, namastasyai, namastasyai, namo namaha

Meaning – The goddess who is omnipresent as the personification of the universal mother

The goddess who is omnipresent as the embodiment of the power

The goddess who is omnipresent as the symbol of peace

Oh, Goddess (Devi) who resides everywhere in all living beings as intelligence and beauty,

I bow to her, I bow to her, I bow to her again & again.

Benefits of chanting the devi stuti mantra

Devi stuti mantra is a very frequently used mantra, for maa durga addressing her as the mother of the universe.

Maa durga is considered the ultimate power of the combined energy of the three lords, and thus is responsible for all the actions of the world. Worshipping her brings fortune and luck, and cancles out the negativity.

Regular chanting of this mantra will bring the devotee positivity and creates healthy vibration around the person.

Devi stuti mantra is also very useful as it works wonders when it comes to wealth and power. So the person chanting this mantra will have good luck when it comes to their financial situation.

4. Shakti mantra

harnaagat deenaart paritraan paraayaney, servasyarti harey devi naaraayani namostutey

Sarvasvaroopey sarveshey sarvshakti samanvietey, bhayebhyah traahi no devi durge devi namostutey

Rogaan shoshaan pahansitushtarushtatu kaamaan saklaan bhishtaan, tvaam aashritaanaam na vipannaraanam, tvaamaashritaahya shraytaam prayaanti

Sarva badha prashmanan trailokya syakhileshwari, evamevmev tvayaa kaaryam sma dveri vinaashnam

Sarvaa baadha vinirumk to dhan dhaanya sutaan vitah. Manushyo mat prasaaden bhavishyati na sansha yah

Dehi saubhaagyam aarogyam dehi devi param sukham

Rupam dehi jayam dehi yasho dehi dvisho jahi

Jyanti mangalaa kaali bhadra kaali kapaalinee durgaa kshamaa shivaa dhaatree swaahaa svadhaa namo stutey

Meaning – You who are perpetually endeavouring to protect the weak and the poor and remove their misery. Oh Narayani, I pray to you.

Oh Goddess Durga, please protect us from all kinds of fear. Oh omnipotent Durga, I pray to you.

Oh Goddess, when you are pleased, remove all ailments and when you are angry, destroy everything that a person desires for. However, those who come to you for sanctuary never have to confront any casastrophy. Instead, such people secure enough merit to provide shelter to others.

Whoever listens to the story of the Goddess during the great Puja that is organised in the winters succeeds in overcoming all obstacles and is blessed wealth and progeny.

Oh Goddess, bless me with good fortune, good health, good looks, success and fame. Oh Vaishnavi, you are the very basis for the world. You have mesmerized the World. When you are pleased with some one you ensure his salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Oh Goddess, you who are known by the names of Mangala, Kali, Bhadra Kali, Kapalinee, Durge, Kshama, Shivaa, Dhatri, Swahaa, Swadha, I pray to you.

Benefits of chanting the shakti mantra

Chanting the shakti mantra is very beneficial as it is considered one of the most powerful mantra out there.

With regular recitation of this mantra will give the person courage and strength to fight any problems and obstacles, and make the person strong and wise.

This mantra holds great power and similarly bestows the same to the devotees.