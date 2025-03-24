Childhood Chronic Kidney Disease linked to early kidney cancer risk

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is increasingly becoming a concern in children, with studies suggesting a higher prevalence in India compared to global rates. CKD in children is characterized by a reduced estimated glomerular filtration rate, meaning the kidneys filter less blood per minute, and increased albumin secretion, which affects the body’s fluid balance. While kidney failure is a prominent effect of CKD, it also impacts other organs and systems, leading to complications such as cardiovascular disease, bone issues, growth retardation, and weakened immunity.

In children, CKD often results from congenital abnormalities, genetic conditions, or disorders like glomerulonephritis, which involves inflammation or damage to the glomeruli. Additionally, inherited conditions like polycystic kidney disease are linked to CKD. Beyond these health challenges, research shows that children with CKD are more susceptible to developing specific types of kidney cancer. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress caused by CKD lead to excessive cell proliferation in an attempt to repair kidney damage, increasing the risk of abnormal cell growth and malignancies. Prolonged exposure to toxins, particularly during dialysis, further compounds the risk.

To mitigate these risks, experts emphasize the importance of early detection through routine ultrasounds and genetic testing, particularly for children with a family history of kidney disease. According to Dr. Pradnya Harshe, a nephrologist and transplant physician, timely medical intervention, a balanced diet, and proper medication can help manage inflammation and slow CKD progression. Preventive care and monitoring are essential to reduce the likelihood of cancer development and improve the overall quality of life for children with CKD.