Commodity Market: Gold price slips down again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged lower in Kerala on Monday. Gold is priced at Rs 65,720, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8215, down by Rs 15. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. Gold price crossed Rs 66,000 mark on Tuesday. Gold price crossed Rs 65,000 mark on last Friday.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.9000.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 380. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8247.3 per gram, a fall of Rs390. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.11%, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.61%. The current price of silver is 104100 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1900 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened lower by Rs 307 or 0.35% at Rs 88,299/10 grams. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts have been on a downward journey for the last 2 days. The same opened below the Rs 1 lakh/kg mark today, down by Rs 604 or 0.61% at Rs 98,788/kg. On Thursday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs88,706 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.12% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs99,392 per kilogram with a loss of 0.53%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,025.12 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,030.70. Gold reached a record high of $3,057.21 per ounce last Thursday. Price of spot silver gained 0.1% to $33.06 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.7% to $981.25 and palladium rose 0.5% to $962.54.