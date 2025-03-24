Eid Al Fitr 2025: Oman announces holidays

Muscat: Oman has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. As per the Royal Orders, holiday of Eid Al-Fitr 1446 AH , for public and private sectors in Oman, will start on Saturday, 29 March 2025.

The holiday shall conclude according to the following two scenarios:

A. If the first day of Eid falls on Sunday, 30th March 2025, the holiday will end on Tuesday, 3rd Shawwal 1446 AH, corresponding to 1st April 2025. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025.

B. If the first day of Eid falls on Monday, 31st March 2025, the holiday will end on Thursday, 4th Shawwal 1446 AH, corresponding to 3rd April 2025. Official working hours will resume on Sunday, 6th April 2025.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.