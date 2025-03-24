Honda launches OBD2B-compliant Shine 100 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated OBD2B-compliant Shine 100 in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs 68,767 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler manufacturer’s most affordable motorcycle.

The new Shine 100 uses a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which now complies with OBD2B norms. The engine delivers 7.38PS of maximum power and 8.04Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

The 2025 Shine 100 has fresh graphics on the body panels along with the Honda logo. The motorcycle sports blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminium grabrail, a long single-piece seat, and a sleek muffler.ou can have the motorcycle in five colour options — Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Orange, Black with Grey, and Black with Green.

The new Shine 100 is based on a lightweight diamond-type frame. It comes equipped with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle features drum brakes at both ends with a combined braking system (CBS).