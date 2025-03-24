Jeep launches Sandstorm edition accessory package in India

Mumbai: Jeep India has introduced the Sandstorm edition accessory package for the Compass SUV. Available in Sports, Longitude and Longitude (O) variants, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm edition is being offered at a premium of Rs 49,999.

Priced between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 32.41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine. This engine delivers 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 9-speed AT. The SUV can be had in 4X4 configuration in the top-spec AT trim.

Also Read: Know how to get fancy registration numbers for your vehicles

The Sandstorm edition accessory package has custom Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides. It also includes premium seat covers and programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dash cams, carpet and cargo mats and a special Sandstorm badge. The Sandstorm edition accessory package is being offered for a limited time. It is available across Jeep dealerships in India.