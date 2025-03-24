Rajeev Chandrasekhar aims for ‘Viksit Kerala’ as new BJP state chief

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, newly elected as the BJP’s Kerala state president, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to expand the party’s presence while transforming Kerala into a “land of opportunities.” He emphasized his commitment to working for the people and acknowledged the dedication of previous state presidents and party workers who have contributed to the BJP’s growth in the state. Chandrasekhar credited their efforts for his ability to secure 3.5 lakh votes during his short 35-day campaign in Thiruvananthapuram during the last election.

Taking a critical stance against the ruling CPM-led government and the Congress, Chandrasekhar accused both parties of misleading the public with false promises. He raised concerns about Kerala’s reliance on borrowing and called for a thorough examination of the state’s developmental challenges. Highlighting the region’s talented youth, he questioned why Kerala lags in growth compared to other South Indian states and argued that economic progress should not be dependent on debt.

Chandrasekhar’s appointment was officially announced by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday, following a unanimous decision by the BJP’s core committee. His selection was seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s position in the state. The central leadership endorsed Chandrasekhar, recognizing his political experience as a former MP and Union Minister of State. With his leadership, the BJP aims to implement its vision for a developed and prosperous Kerala.