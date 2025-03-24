Suzuki unveils updated GSX-8S and GSX-S1000GT

Mumbai: Suzuki announced a few updates for the GSX-8S and the GSX-S1000GT. The major update to the lineup is the addition of new color schemes. The brand has made these updates for its Asian and European markets.

Suzuki GSX-8S: Suzuki has several new color schemes for the GSX-8S. Now, it has a Cosmic Blue Edition that has black wheels and black seats. The other paint scheme includes a red wheel and an all-black bodywork with silver strokes for detail.

The Suzuki GSX-8S nests a 776cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine that is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 82 HP and 77.6 Nm, respectively. However, the Suzuki GSX-8S is not up for sale in India, and the brand sells the GSX-8R which looks more sportier than the GSX-8S.

Suzuki GSX-S1000GT:

The Suzuki GSX-S1000GT now gets two new colors to the palette. It gets a Metallic Grey color with a bronze shade on the wheel and the subframe. It also now gets a Pearl Vigor Blue colour, adding a tint of classiness to the sporty appeal.

The Suzuki GSX-S1000GT gets a 999 cc, inline-four engine that churns out 148 HP of power and 105 Nm of peak torque. Suzuki brought an update in the instrument cluster of the GSX-S1000GT, adding a new 5-inch color TFT display unit on the handlebar to improve the clarity of the display.

However, the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT is also not available in the Indian market. The company has not yet been vocal about the launch of the lineup in India, as it is currently focusing on the mid-displacement bikes.