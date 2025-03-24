Walayar Girls’ Parents Petition Kerala HC Against CBI’s Accused Listing

In the Walayar case, the parents of the deceased girls have filed a petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) decision to name them as accused. The petition seeks to quash the CBI chargesheet and calls for a more thorough investigation. The parents maintain that their daughters were murdered and accuse the CBI of disregarding evidence supporting this claim.

The CBI had concluded that the girls, who were victims of sexual abuse, died by suicide due to severe mental harassment. The agency informed the trial court that the mother, father, and stepfather would be named as accused. The investigation alleged that the mother enabled and was complicit in the abuse, leading to her inclusion in six of the nine cases filed. The parents face charges, including incitement to suicide.

The tragic case involves the deaths of two sisters, aged 13 and 9, who were found hanging in their home within 52 days of each other. After dissatisfaction with the state police’s initial probe, the girls’ mother petitioned for a CBI investigation. The Kerala High Court has admitted the parents’ petition and scheduled the next hearing for April 1, seeking a response from the CBI.