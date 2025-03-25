Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar for 10th straight session

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar for the 10th straight session on Tuesday. As per forex traders, said positive domestic equities and sustained foreign inflows offset a slight rise in the Dollar Index and crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened 4 paise stronger at 85.59 against the US dollar. On Monday, the Indian currency appreciated 37 paise to close at 85.61 against the US dollar, wiping off all its losses in 2025. The domestic unit has added 154 paise in the last seven trading sessions. The currency has appreciated by 2.2 per cent in March so far, tracking the fall in the dollar index. Meanwhile, during the current financial year, it witnessed a 2 per cent fall.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 104.31. The dollar index was weakened by 3.25 per cent in March, the highest since November 2022.

Meanwhile, FIIs remained net buyers of Rs 3,055.76 crore from Indian equities on Monday, after being net buyers on a weekly basis, the first this year. Global funds have pulled out Rs 1.39 trillion from domestic stocks so far this year.