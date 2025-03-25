Gujarat Weather: Ahmedabad Sizzles at 41°C, Heat Exhaustion Risk High

Gujarat is set to experience intense heat on Tuesday, with Ahmedabad reaching a scorching 41°C. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activities to prevent heat exhaustion and dehydration.

In Ahmedabad, temperatures will peak at 41°C with a minimum of 23°C, offering no significant relief. The real feel will match the actual temperature, making it one of the hottest days this season. Precautionary measures are essential for those stepping outdoors.

Surat will also face sweltering conditions with a maximum temperature of 38°C and a low of 22°C. Hazy weather is expected, and residents are advised to wear light cotton clothing, use sunglasses, and apply sunscreen to stay protected from the sun.