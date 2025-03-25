JPC on ‘One Nation, One Election’ Meets Today for Legal Insights

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will convene at the Parliament Annexe on Tuesday. During the meeting, the committee will engage with Justice D.N. Patel, the former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and the current Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT). Additionally, they will hold discussions with Attorney General R. Venkataramani. The next meeting is scheduled for April 2, featuring interactions with Justice Hemant Gupta, a former Supreme Court judge, and Justice B.S. Chauhan, a former judge and Chairman of the 21st Law Commission of India.

The JPC is conducting these sessions as part of its examination of the bills, which propose constitutional amendments and legal reforms for Union Territories. During its previous meeting on March 18, the committee consulted with former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve and Former Law Commission Chairman Ajit Prakash Shah. Committee Chairperson PP Chaudhary noted that the discussions were productive, with members gaining clarity on various issues through detailed interactions lasting several hours.

The Constitution Amendment Bill, particularly addressing the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ seeks to synchronize the Lok Sabha and state assembly election cycles. PP Chaudhary emphasized the government’s commitment to implementing the policy for the country’s benefit. To enhance transparency and public participation, a dedicated portal will be launched, allowing stakeholders to provide input on specific clauses of the bill.