Kerala MPs Protest in Parliament Over MNREGA Wage Issues

On Tuesday, opposition MPs from Kerala, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a protest outside Parliament over the issue of delayed wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also briefly joined the demonstration. The protest aimed to draw attention to the non-payment of wages to MNREGA workers in Kerala, despite the legal requirement for timely payments.

Congress MP KC Venugopal criticized the central government, highlighting that under the MGNREGA Act, workers are entitled to receive interest on their wages if the payments are delayed for more than 15 days. He accused the government of attempting to dismantle the scheme and condemned the lack of a clear response from the concerned authorities. Venugopal demanded immediate action to ensure that the pending wages are released without further delay.

In a separate development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Budget for 2025-26 in the Delhi Assembly, announcing a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, which she described as a historic budget focused on transformation. She stated that the budget marks a 31.5% increase from the previous year. Significant funds were allocated for women’s welfare under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana with Rs 5,100 crore, while Rs 28,000 crore was proposed for capital expenditure. Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore was set aside to improve infrastructure and connectivity with the NCR region.