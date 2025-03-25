KSRTC Swift bus hits mango pickers in Kozhikode’s Thamarassery; Three injured, one critical

A KSRTC Swift bus crashed into a group of people collecting mangoes from the road in Thamarassery, Kozhikode, leaving three individuals injured, one of whom is in critical condition. The accident occurred around 5 AM on National Highway 766 near Ambayathode. Locals had gathered to pick up mangoes after a tree branch fell on the road when the speeding bus, traveling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode, lost control and hit them.

The victims have been identified as Gaffoor (53) from Ambayathode Aramukku, Bibeesh (40) from Perumanna, Kozhikode, and Satheesh Kumar (42) from Edavannappara. Emergency responders promptly transported the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention. While two victims are reported to be in stable condition, one remains critical and under intensive care.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus driver may have lost control due to the obstruction on the road. Officials are also examining whether proper safety measures were in place at the accident site.