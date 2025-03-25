Powerful earthquake hits New Zealand’s Riverton coast

Wellington: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Riverton in New Zealand on Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southwest tip of the South Island. Authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings for the region.

This comes days after an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on March 21. The earthquake had occurred at a depth of 160 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty 50 gain for seventh consecutive day

Earthquakes are natural phenomena that occur due to stress and movements within the Earth’s internal structure. In India, tectonic activities in the Himalayan region are the primary cause of earthquakes. The collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates generates stress, making regions like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Northeast India highly earthquake-prone.

The Richter scale helps determine the intensity of an earthquake based on seismic activity. Here’s what different magnitudes feel like:

0 to 1.9: Detectable only by seismographs.

2 to 2.9: Barely noticeable vibrations.

3 to 3.9: Feels like a heavy vehicle passing nearby.

4 to 4.9: Small objects in homes may fall from their place.

5 to 5.9: Heavy furniture and appliances may start shaking.

6 to 6.9: Cracks may appear in building foundations.

7 to 7.9: Buildings may collapse due to strong tremors.

8 to 8.9: Tsunami risk and widespread devastation.

9 or above: Extreme destruction, with ground movement clearly felt.