Three Maoists killed in encounter

Dantewada: Security forces killed three Maoists in an encounter in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh today (March 25). A gunfight erupted around 8 am in a forest along the Dantewada-Bijapur border during an anti-Naxalite operation by security forces.

Bodies of three Maoists, along with firearms and explosives, were recovered from the spot. The operation was still underway in the area and further details are awaited.

Earlier security forces killed 30 Maoists in two separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts. With this encounter, more than 100 Maoists have been killed in encounters in different parts of Chhattisgarh in the year 2025. This year till March 1, around 83 Naxalites had been killed. Notably, in the year 2024, more than 200 Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh.