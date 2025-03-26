Asian Wrestling Championship: Sunil Kumar wins bronze

Amman: In Wrestling, India’s Sunil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 87kg Greco Roman category of the Asian Wrestling Championship in Amman, Jordan. In the bronze medal match, Sunil beat China’s Jiaxin Huang after losing in the semifinals of the 87kg bout in the continental tournament.

Sunil, a silver medallist in 2019, had earlier registered a 10-1 victory over Tajikistan’s Sukhrob Abdulkhaev in the quarterfinal. He scored all of his points in the second period.

Earlier, Sagar Thakran won his opening bout against Singapore’s Azman Bin but fell short to Jordan’s Sadeh A in 77kg weight class. Prem (130kg), Nitin (55kg) and Umesh (63kg) all lost in their opening round encounters. Another five greco roman wrestlers – Sumit (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep (72kg), Rahul (82kg), Nitesh (97kg) – will be in action on Wednesday.

Indian women led by Antim Panghal and Reetika Hooda will begin their campaign on March 27. In men’s freestyle, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia will lead when the action gets underway on March 29.

A total of 30 Indian grapplers including 10 each in women’s category, men’s freestyle and greco roman, will feature in the five-day continental championship. More than 370 wrestlers from across the continent will compete in Amman.

Indian team:

Women’s Wrestling: Ankush (50 Kg), Antim Panghal (53 Kg), Nishu (55 Kg), Neha Sharma (57 Kg), Muskan (59 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62 kg), Monika (65 Kg), Mansi Lather (68 Kg), Jyoti berwal (72 Kg), Reetika Hooda (76 Kg)

Men’s Freestyle: Chirag (57 Kg), Udit (61 kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65 kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Chander Mohan (79 Kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 Kg), Deepak Punia (92 Kg), Jointy (97 Kg), Dinesh (125 Kg)

Greco Roman: Nitin (55kg), Sumit (60kg), Umesh (63kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep (72kg), Sagar (77kg), Rahul (82kg), Sunil (87kg), Nitesh (97kg) and Prem (130kg).