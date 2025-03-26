Commodity Market: Gold price surge after five days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Gold price is surging in the state after five days. The yellow metal is priced at Rs 65,560, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8195, up by Rs 10. Gold price reached all-time high on last Thursday. In last five days, gold price declined by Rs 1000 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8945.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 330. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8201.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 300. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.7%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.16%. The current price of silver is 104000 per kg, reflecting no change

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts on Wednesday opened flat with a negative bias, down by Rs 20 or 0.02% at Rs 87,534/10 grams. Silver May futures opened higher by Rs 220 or 0.22% at Rs 99,373/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,010.72 an ounce. U.S. gold futures was steady at $3,015.10. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $32.94 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $971.15 and palladium lost 0.1% to $950.29.