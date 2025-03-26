Felling Trees Worse Than Killing Humans, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that the illegal felling of a large number of trees is a more severe offense than taking a human life, emphasizing the importance of environmental protection. The court imposed a strict fine of ?1 lakh per tree for unauthorized felling, sending a clear message to deter environmental violations. This decision was made while rejecting a plea from Shiv Shankar Agarwal, who had illegally cut 454 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone. The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, underscored that no leniency would be granted in cases of environmental harm.

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) reported that 454 trees were felled on September 18, 2024, with 422 cut on private land and 32 from a protected forest. The Supreme Court upheld the committee’s recommendation to impose the hefty fine on Agarwal. Despite Agarwal’s acknowledgment of his wrongdoing and his plea for a reduced penalty, the court maintained the fine. However, it allowed the replanting of trees in nearby areas to facilitate environmental restoration. The bench also initiated contempt proceedings against Agarwal and instructed the CEC to recommend further actions against him.

In response to the violation, the court called for stringent implementation of environmental laws. The CEC suggested additional penalties under the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees Act, 1976, and the Indian Forest Act, 1972, for the illegal felling of protected trees. The court’s remarks highlighted the irreplaceable value of trees, stressing that it would take over a century to regenerate the lost green cover. This verdict serves as a strong deterrent against future environmental damage, reinforcing the judiciary’s commitment to protecting natural resources.