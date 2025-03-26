GE Aerospace delivers first F404 engine to HAL for LCA Mk1A jets

After a delay of nearly two years, GE Aerospace has delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A fighter jet. This delivery marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between GE Aerospace and HAL, as part of their ongoing efforts to support India’s defense manufacturing and strengthen the country’s military capabilities.

GE Aerospace highlighted its longstanding association with India, stating that the F404-IN20 engine was chosen for the Tejas aircraft in 2004 following earlier collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in the 1980s. The company also emphasized its commitment to providing next-generation fighter engine technology to further enhance India’s defense sector.

Despite the recent delivery, HAL has faced criticism over delays in supplying 83 LCA Mk1A jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the production timelines, stressing his lack of confidence in HAL’s ability to meet commitments. GE Aerospace has assured the delivery of a dozen engines within this calendar year to expedite the process.