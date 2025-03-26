Honda launches new variants of 2025 CBR150R

Mumbai: Honda has now launched the 2025 model of the CBR150R. The brand has introduced two new color options for the Honda CBR150R. The color update is available only for the Malaysian market for now. The updated version receives no change in the mechanical and technical specs.

The Honda CBR150R features elements like- a sleek dual LED headlamp, sharp and aggressive LED DRLs, cowl-mounted rear view mirrors, compact windscreen, upswept exhaust, and more.

Honda is now offering two new color options for the CBR150R: tricolor and silver. The Honda CBR150R tricolor features a red body and detailed strokes of white and blue shades that emerge from the front lower side and stretch to the tail of the CBR150R. The other color option features a silver body color with shades of yellow stretching from the front fascia to the rear seat.

The Honda CBR150R is housed on a diamond frame and balanced on USD forks at the front and a Pro-Link monoshock at the rear. The 17-inch wheels get disc brakes for the braking duty. The CBR150R gets seamless control as it has a seat height of 788mm and weighs just 137 kilograms.

The 2025 Honda CBR150R derives the power from the 149.2cc engine that works in conjunction with the 6-speed gearbox. It has a peak power and torque output of 16.09 HP and 13.7 Nm, respectively.