Land Rover Defender Octa launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Land Rover Defender Octa has been launched in the Indian market. The SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 2.59 crore (ex-showroom). Along with this, the brand has introduced the Defender Octa Edition One, which, in the first year of production, will be available at Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom).

The Land Rover Defender Octa is powered by a 4.4-litre mild-hybrid V8 sourced from BMW. This is the same unit that the brand uses for the Range Rover. However, in the Defender Octa it has been tuned to put out 626 hp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. The top-speed is limited to 250 kmph. The vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, while the Octa can do it in 4.0 seconds.

The SUV comes equipped with a 6D Dynamics suspension system, which gets hydraulically linking dampers eliminating the need of a physical anti-roll bar. The Defender Octa also gets better underbody protection and a 28mm increase in ground clearance. Along with this, the water wading depth has seen an improvement of 100mm.

The Octa gets flared-out wheel arches, lesser perforated section in the front skid plate, and a 319 mm increase in ground clearance. All of this is complemented by the presence of 22-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires. To mark its special nature, the SUV gets an Octa badge on the C-pillar and a gloss black roof.

The Defender Octa features new performance seats that come with a 3D-knit texture, integrated headrests, and better support. It is adorned with Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather upholstery, an 11.4-inch infotainment display, and a refrigerator built into the center console. Additionally, Land Rover has incorporated Body and Soul Seat audio technology in the Defender Octa, which utilizes haptic motors that vibrate in sync with the music playing in the vehicle.