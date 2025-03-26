Some dos and don’ts to follow for a healthy gut

Gut health is crucial because it directly influences digestion, nutrient absorption, immunity, and even mental well-being. The gut is home to trillions of beneficial bacteria, known as the gut microbiome. These bacteria help break down food, synthesise vitamins, and protect against harmful pathogens. A balanced gut microbiome is linked to better metabolism, reduced inflammation, and lower risks of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Poor gut health, on the other hand, can lead to digestive issues, weakened immunity, skin problems, and even mood disorders like anxiety and depression.

Dos

1. Eat a fibre-rich diet

Fibre acts as a fuel for good bacteria in the gut. Include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in your diet to support digestion and maintain a healthy microbiome. Foods like oats, lentils, bananas, and flaxseeds are particularly beneficial.

2. Consume fermented foods

Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso are rich in probiotics that help replenish beneficial gut bacteria. These foods promote better digestion and enhance the body’s ability to fight infections.

3. Stay hydrated

Water helps the digestive system function smoothly by aiding in the breakdown of food and the absorption of nutrients. Proper hydration also helps prevent constipation and flush out toxins that could harm the gut.

4. Include prebiotics in your diet

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres that feed probiotics (good bacteria). Foods like garlic, onions, asparagus, and green bananas encourage the growth of beneficial microbes in the gut.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress negatively impacts gut health by altering the balance of bacteria and increasing inflammation. Practice mindfulness, deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to keep stress levels in check.

Don’ts

1. Avoid excessive sugar and artificial sweeteners

Refined sugars and artificial sweeteners like aspartame disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, promoting the growth of harmful microbes and increasing inflammation. Reduce processed foods and sugary beverages in your diet.

2. Limit antibiotic use

While antibiotics are essential for treating infections, overuse can kill both harmful and beneficial bacteria in the gut, leading to an imbalance. Only take antibiotics when prescribed and consider replenishing probiotics after a course.

3. Reduce alcohol consumption

Excess alcohol intake can irritate the gut lining, reduce good bacteria, and lead to inflammation. If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation and opt for red wine, which contains some beneficial polyphenols.

4. Avoid ultra-processed and fried foods

Highly processed and fried foods often contain preservatives, additives, and unhealthy fats that can disrupt gut bacteria and lead to digestive discomfort. Opt for whole, natural foods whenever possible.

5. Don’t over-consume dairy

Many people struggle with digesting dairy, leading to bloating, gas, and discomfort. If you suspect lactose intolerance, switch to dairy-free alternatives like almond or coconut milk.