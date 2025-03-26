Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices ended their seventh day of winning streak to settle lower on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 728.69 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 77,288.50. The NSE Nifty50, settled 181.8 points or 0.77 per cent lower at 23,486.85 levels.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 951 against 3,037 stocks that declined, and 118 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,106. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 61, and those that hit a 52-week low was 250. A total of 139 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 380 in the lower circuit.

Barring IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Titan Company, and Mahindra & Mahindra, all other 26 constituent stocks of the BSE Sensex settled lower.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with losses of 0.62 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. Excluding the Nifty Auto index, all the sectoral indices on the NSE settled lower. Among them, Nifty PSU Bank, IT, Financial Services, Healthcare, Realty, and Oil & Gas indices settled down by over 1 per cent each. Notably, Nifty Auto managed to eke out marginal gains of merely 0.02 per cent.