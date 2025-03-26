Vivo unveils new mixed reality headset: Details

Mumbai: Vivo introduced its new mixed reality headset at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in China. The Vivo Vision bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Vision Pro, which was unveiled in 2023 and went on sale last year. The prototype is expected to be unveiled in mid-2025 and will be part of the company’s Blue Technology Matrix.

The design of the wearable spatial computer appears to be heavily inspired by the Apple Vision Pro. The headset will arrive will resemble a pair of ski goggles. The visor on the Vivo Vision indicates the presence of multiple sensors that are expected to enable various augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features. There are two sensors at the bottom of the frame, which could be used for hand and finger gesture tracking.

It is currently unclear whether Vivo’s headset will operate independently, or whether it must be tethered to a computer. Vivo also announced that it has established a new robotics lab, and teased the arrival of its upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra handset at the Boao Forum.